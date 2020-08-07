1/1
Larry A Leazier
1937 - 2020
Larry A. Leazier, 82, of Columbia City and formerly of Montpelier, passed away on August 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 5, 1937 in Fort Wayne, IN to Donald E. and Goldie E. (Guisinger) Leazier. Larry honorably served his country in the United States Navy for over 20 years, serving during the Vietnam War. On September 8, 1972 he married Lucille "Lou" M. Jones in Bryan and she preceded him in passing on July 16, 2013.

Larry retired from Ferro Corp after 13 years in 2001 and went on to work an additional four years at Plastec in Edon. He was a member of the American Legion Post #31 in Angola, IN, the Montpelier Eagles and Moose and the Amvets in Bryan.

Larry is survived by his children, Larry (Cheri) Leazier of Columbia City, IN, Donald (Joan) Leazier of Columbia City, IN, Shannon (Kelley) Leazier of Columbia City, IN, Mark A.T. Leazier of Montpelier, Roxsann (Chris) Carter of Columbia City, IN and Michelle K. Nichols of Independence, Missouri; numerous grand and great grandchildren, a brother Wayne Leazier of Fort Wayne, IN and a girlfriend Sandy Nemes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lou Leazier; son, Shane M. Leazier; one granddaughter Alicia Stein; three brothers Harold, Donald II and Dennis Leazier and one sister Barbara Leazier.

Larry will be privately laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. MI. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Williams County Veteran Services in Bryan. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
