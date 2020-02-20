|
Larry Dean Blount, 80, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Drews Village Green Assisted Living in Hillsdale. He was born August 30, 1939 in Hillsdale to Glenn and Irene (Bohner) Blount. Larry married Alice (Coppeler) Bishop on October 30, 1966 and she preceded him in death on January 11, 2011.
Larry graduated from Camden-Frontier High School and he received his Bachelors degree in engineering from Tri-State University. He proudly served his county in the United States Navy from 1958-1962. Larry spent his entire career working as an engineer for Consumers Power. He was a member of the Jonesville American Legion Post 195, Jonesville Eagles, the Destroyer-Escort Sailors Association of Michigan and the Balsha Butchers RC Club of Quincy. Larry was a talented craftsman who enjoyed working with scale model boats and stained glass and he also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State University.
Survivors include three step-children, William (Jenny Halloin) Banny Bishop of Reading, Lydia (Jeff May) Bishop of Allen and Resa (Charles) Clayton of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee; siblings, Diane Beem and Dr. Paul (Betty) Blount both of Reading; three step-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.
In addition to his wife, Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one step-grandson, Andrew Annis.
In accordance to Larry's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville American Legion Post #195. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020