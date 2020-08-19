1/1
LaVern A. Bell
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVern Allen Bell (Vern) was born on July 2nd, 1963, and was tragically taken from his family on August 14th, 2020. Vern loved the outdoors and spent his time fishing, hunting, camping and riding ATV's. He was always ready to have a good time with his beloved children and grandchildren.

Having graduated from Jackson college, Vern was a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker who most recently worked for Martinrea in Jonesville, where he made many friends with his witty personality.

He is survived by his children, Justin (Angie) Bell of New Haven, Indiana, Teresa Bell of Jonesville, Michigan, and Jessica (Tom) Paruch of Albion, Michigan. He will also be forever missed by his grandchildren (Caylin, Deonte, Megan, Natalya, Zachary, Liam, Jase, and Nicholas) who adored him. He leaves behind his parents, John (Joyce) Bell of Allen, Michigan and Beverly Bell of Coldwater, Michigan, siblings Heather (Troy) Hewitt and Karen (Matt) Cole, as well as countless other family members and friends.

Vern was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Jackie (Smith) Bell and his best friend and companion, Kellie Baker, who was lost with him during the tragedy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family directly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Lauer Family Funeral Home in Concord has been entrusted to care for Vern and his family. Please share condolences with his family at www.lauerfh.com.

The family requests readers to hold their family members tightly and implores them to drive safely.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Family Funeral Homes
116 South Main Street
Concord, MI 49237
517-524-8224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lauer Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences continue to be with you all during this very difficult time. We are so very sorry for your loss and know that there are no words to ease your sorrow. Please know we're here for you and love you. Vern will be missed by many. Blessings to you all.
Heather Pankop and Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved