LaVern Allen Bell (Vern) was born on July 2nd, 1963, and was tragically taken from his family on August 14th, 2020. Vern loved the outdoors and spent his time fishing, hunting, camping and riding ATV's. He was always ready to have a good time with his beloved children and grandchildren.
Having graduated from Jackson college, Vern was a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker who most recently worked for Martinrea in Jonesville, where he made many friends with his witty personality.
He is survived by his children, Justin (Angie) Bell of New Haven, Indiana, Teresa Bell of Jonesville, Michigan, and Jessica (Tom) Paruch of Albion, Michigan. He will also be forever missed by his grandchildren (Caylin, Deonte, Megan, Natalya, Zachary, Liam, Jase, and Nicholas) who adored him. He leaves behind his parents, John (Joyce) Bell of Allen, Michigan and Beverly Bell of Coldwater, Michigan, siblings Heather (Troy) Hewitt and Karen (Matt) Cole, as well as countless other family members and friends.
Vern was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Jackie (Smith) Bell and his best friend and companion, Kellie Baker, who was lost with him during the tragedy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family directly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lauer Family Funeral Home in Concord has been entrusted to care for Vern and his family. Please share condolences with his family at www.lauerfh.com.
The family requests readers to hold their family members tightly and implores them to drive safely.