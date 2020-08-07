1/1
Lawrence D Hurst
Lawrence Dean Hurst, 83, of Audubon, PA, formerly of King of Prussia, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was the husband of Joan Wadsworth Hurst with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Hillsdale, Michigan, on March 31, 1937, he was the son of the late Dallas and Marie (Boman) Hurst.

Dean was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School in Michigan. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He received degrees from the International Business College of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Ursinus College.

He was employed by American Baptist Churches in Educational Ministries for 28 years holding various positions in the financial field and then at Vanguard as an account administrator for 7 years. After retirement, he continued to enjoy working with finances as a Certified Financial Planner and volunteering with AARP to prepare taxes.

Dean was an active member of Bankers Baptist Church in Michigan and Upper Merion Baptist Church in King of Prussia, PA. He was involved with Valley Forge Kiwanis Club for many years and enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and being the biggest fan at his grandchildren's activities. He cherished the memories of growing up on his family farm in Michigan and later sharing those memories on vacations with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by two children, Shelley (Kevin) Meenan of Wayne, PA and Deborah (Kenneth) Chiarello of Berwyn, PA; five grandchildren, Marissa and Elizabeth Meenan and Matthew, Cailyn and Ella Chiarello; three siblings, Maxine (Dean) Scoville of Hillsdale, MI, Karen (Frank) Johnson of Qunicy, MI, Tom (Sue) Hurst of Reading, MI and sister-in-law Janice Hurst (Jonesville, MI). Dean was preceded in death by his parents and brother Marvin Hurst.

Due to the restrictions in place from COVID-19, services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean's memory may be made to the L. Dean and Joan Hurst Scholarship Foundation at abouthccf.org or mail to Hillsdale County Community Foundation, PO Box 276, Hillsdale, MI 49242 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Mr Dean Hurst was a special man who brighten people’s lives with his kindness and huge heart. He has left a void and will be missed but never forgotten. God Bless Mr. Dean and may you enjoy peace and no more suffering. Will miss you greatly!! With all our love, Tara, Jim & Family. Xoxoxoxo
Tara Skidds
Friend
August 6, 2020
We are so happy that we had Dean and Joan as our neighbors when we moved next door, we learned so much from him and we will never forget him or Joan. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
The Crocco's
Neighbor
August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
Dear Mrs. Hurst, Shelley and Debbie
I was so very sorry to see of Mr. Hurst's passing. I remember your family so fondly from Hidden Valley and our 4th of July picnics. God Bless you all, Peace to you all.
Sincerely,
Judith Blair Alleva
Judith Alleva
Neighbor
August 6, 2020
Dean was one of sweetest men at UMBC. Joan and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Marie
Friend
August 5, 2020
Praising God for Mr Hurst. I believe he led my brother, George Logan, to the Lord. I am forever grateful. God bless you with His comfort.
Carol (Logan) Thomas
August 5, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Hurst, Meenan, Chiarello family on your loss. Mr. Hurst was a great person, and kind, always had a smile. I use to wash his hair years ago, when he went to my dad's hairdressing salon.
Gina Gries,
regina gries
Friend
