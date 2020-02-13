|
|
Lawrence Edward Patrick, age 85 years, of Osseo passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Country Living, Drews Place in Hillsdale. He was born on August 7, 1934, in Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan, the son of Lawrence and Carrie (Keister) Patrick. Lawrence graduated from Addison High School in 1953. He married Joan Marlene Cunningham on July 28, 1956, at Wheatland Congregational Church in Pittsford. She survives. Lawrence owned and operated Pat-Son Farm from 1958-1994, raising Registered Holsteins. He worked at Tractor Supply Company for 15 years and was a seed dealer for Asgrow/Osgold. Lawrence enjoyed woodworking, riding draft horses and mules and horse auctions at the Hillsdale County Fair. He was community minded serving as Farm Bureau Board Member, DHIA President, MMPA Board Member, 4 H Leader 50 plus years, Snow Mobile Safety Leader, Hillsdale County Fair Board Member and running the show barn for 50 plus years. Lawrence will be truly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
Surviving Lawrence besides his wife, Joan are their four children, Dawn (Todd) Johnson of Pittsford, Denese (Richard) Belson of Pittsford, Lawrence (Deb) Patrick of Hudson, Dette (Dave) Bischoff of Lasalle, Wisconsin, 14 grandchildren, Larry (Kelsi) Johnson, Maria (Kevin) Wilson, Jenni (Andy) Lee, Matthew (Lisa) Patterson, Jessie Patrick, Jolene (Troy) Pickford, Lance (Karie) Patrick, Luke (Ashley) Patrick, Daniel (Jessie) Patrick, Kala (Chris) Pierucki, William (Olivia) Belson, Katie (Nick) Burch, Zac Bischoff, Christine Bishoff, 22 great-grandchildren, Whitley, Oakley, Andrea, Aden, Jacob, Scott, Malia, Kassandra, Macayle, Lyra, Madelyn, Cole, Kaydence, Elizabeth, Emma, Kaylee, Lexi, Eber, Kenzee, Kaydence, Harper and Lakelyn, one brother, Robert (Jean) Patrick and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Lawrence Patrick, Jr., parents, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Funeral Services for Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Fred Slagle officiating. Burial will follow at Church's Corners Cemetery in Pittsford. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to SouthernCare Hospice, Hillsdale County 4 H or Wheatland Congregational Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020