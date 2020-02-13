The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence R Cole


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence R Cole Obituary
Lawrence Ray Cole, 75 of Hillsdale, went peacefully to be with His Heavenly Father on Monday, February 10th at Maple Lawn surrounded by his family. Born in Algers, OH on November 18, 1944 to the late Ova and Lala (Turner) Cole of Litchfield, MI where he was raised. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Russell (Doris) Cole, sisters, Mary Jane Parish, Diane Dietz, and grandson, Cody.

He is survived by his wife Sue Gresley Cole of 55 years, son, Thomas, daughters, Gala (Chip) Johnson, Candi (Charlie) Pewitt, Kari (Cory) Braman and Amanda Cole; Grandchildren, Patricia, Stevi, Megan, Jonathan, Braden, Kate, Zachary, Christopher, Ashley, Dakoda, Hallie, Grace, Isaac, Eli, Noah, Chloe, Jaelyn, Ethan, Taten and Faith; Six great grandchildren and Sisters Penny (Rick) Myers, Tinny (Linnie) Ross. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Lawrence was a gifted, self-taught musician and loved to play his guitar and banjo. He played with several bands in the area and enjoyed being part of the Sugarbush campground band. He worked as a mechanic most of his life and his last place of employment was Norms Tire in Jonesville, MI. His favorite pastime was fishing and he always said "I'd rather be fishing". He was quite the character and was always making people laugh.

If he could talk to you today he would tell you about the love of Jesus and how He could change your life.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, February 14th at Hampton Funeral Home, 3380 West Carleton Rd., Hillsdale, MI, and Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 A.M., followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bob Finegan and Eulogy by longtime family friend Pastor Rick Braman (There will be no graveside service.) Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton Funeral Homes
Download Now