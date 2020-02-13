|
Lawrence Ray Cole, 75 of Hillsdale, went peacefully to be with His Heavenly Father on Monday, February 10th at Maple Lawn surrounded by his family. Born in Algers, OH on November 18, 1944 to the late Ova and Lala (Turner) Cole of Litchfield, MI where he was raised. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Russell (Doris) Cole, sisters, Mary Jane Parish, Diane Dietz, and grandson, Cody.
He is survived by his wife Sue Gresley Cole of 55 years, son, Thomas, daughters, Gala (Chip) Johnson, Candi (Charlie) Pewitt, Kari (Cory) Braman and Amanda Cole; Grandchildren, Patricia, Stevi, Megan, Jonathan, Braden, Kate, Zachary, Christopher, Ashley, Dakoda, Hallie, Grace, Isaac, Eli, Noah, Chloe, Jaelyn, Ethan, Taten and Faith; Six great grandchildren and Sisters Penny (Rick) Myers, Tinny (Linnie) Ross. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Lawrence was a gifted, self-taught musician and loved to play his guitar and banjo. He played with several bands in the area and enjoyed being part of the Sugarbush campground band. He worked as a mechanic most of his life and his last place of employment was Norms Tire in Jonesville, MI. His favorite pastime was fishing and he always said "I'd rather be fishing". He was quite the character and was always making people laugh.
If he could talk to you today he would tell you about the love of Jesus and how He could change your life.
Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, February 14th at Hampton Funeral Home, 3380 West Carleton Rd., Hillsdale, MI, and Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 A.M., followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bob Finegan and Eulogy by longtime family friend Pastor Rick Braman (There will be no graveside service.) Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020