Our family sadly lost one of its cherished members on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 when Miss Leah Jean Snodgrass, age 74, passed away from natural causes while a patient at The Laurels of Coldwater. Leah was a 60-year resident of Jonesville, Michigan.
She is survived by a sister Joyce (Snodgrass) Ringer, of Bryan, Ohio, nieces Lachel (Snodgrass) Friedrich, Hillsdale, Michigan, Carla (Schmuhl) Davis, Archbold, Ohio, Kelly (Schmuhl) Bauer, Columbus, Ohio and many great nieces and nephews.
Leah was born March 31, 1946 and lived with her parents in Casey, Illinois the first few years of her life. Her father, Max Snodgrass, was a Marathon Pipeline employee and accepted a transfer to Oblong, Illinois, where Leah completed her elementary education. He was again transferred with Marathon and the family moved to Jonesville, Michigan in 1960. They soon built a new home on Cobb Lake.
Leah graduated from Jonesville High School with the Class of 1964. She worked for many years at Beck's Chevrolet in Hillsdale, Michigan and retired in 2005. During her life Leah enjoyed water skiing, snow-mobiles, cutting wood, writing, travel, photography, laughing and spending time with family and her beloved maternal grandmother Clennie Sharp, who lived to age 104.
She was preceded in death by her parents Max and Madeline Snodgrass, brother, Bill Snodgrass, nephew Victor Snodgrass and a great nephew James Snodgrass.
Leah's remarkable humor, sharp wit and comedic personality will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as her family. She was a great animal lover and adopted several dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. Help her kindness and compassion continue by making a charitable contribution to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society in Leah's name.
There will be a drive thru visitation for Leah Snodgrass on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a face covering. Private family interment will be held at Mosherville Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.