1/
Leah J. Snodgrass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our family sadly lost one of its cherished members on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 when Miss Leah Jean Snodgrass, age 74, passed away from natural causes while a patient at The Laurels of Coldwater. Leah was a 60-year resident of Jonesville, Michigan.

She is survived by a sister Joyce (Snodgrass) Ringer, of Bryan, Ohio, nieces Lachel (Snodgrass) Friedrich, Hillsdale, Michigan, Carla (Schmuhl) Davis, Archbold, Ohio, Kelly (Schmuhl) Bauer, Columbus, Ohio and many great nieces and nephews.

Leah was born March 31, 1946 and lived with her parents in Casey, Illinois the first few years of her life. Her father, Max Snodgrass, was a Marathon Pipeline employee and accepted a transfer to Oblong, Illinois, where Leah completed her elementary education. He was again transferred with Marathon and the family moved to Jonesville, Michigan in 1960. They soon built a new home on Cobb Lake.

Leah graduated from Jonesville High School with the Class of 1964. She worked for many years at Beck's Chevrolet in Hillsdale, Michigan and retired in 2005. During her life Leah enjoyed water skiing, snow-mobiles, cutting wood, writing, travel, photography, laughing and spending time with family and her beloved maternal grandmother Clennie Sharp, who lived to age 104.

She was preceded in death by her parents Max and Madeline Snodgrass, brother, Bill Snodgrass, nephew Victor Snodgrass and a great nephew James Snodgrass.

Leah's remarkable humor, sharp wit and comedic personality will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as her family. She was a great animal lover and adopted several dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. Help her kindness and compassion continue by making a charitable contribution to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society in Leah's name.

There will be a drive thru visitation for Leah Snodgrass on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a face covering. Private family interment will be held at Mosherville Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
5175423098
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved