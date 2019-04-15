|
|
Lee Everitt Slusher, 78, of Reading passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the University of Michigan hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 23, 1941 in Hillsdale to Benjamin and Florence (Sunior) Slusher. He married Florence Lorene Campbell on November 20, 1958 and she survives.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushrooming and the outdoors as a whole; snowmobiling and 4-wheeling were also interests but his lifelong passion was farming.
In addition to his wife, Lorene, Lee is survived by four daughters, Laurie (LaVern) Stewart of Hillsdale; Brenda (Chriss) Benjamin of Reading; Pamela (Scott) Cross of Hillsdale; Christine (Glen) Emrick of Allen; One sister, Evelyn (Don Taylor) Ladd of Jonesville; two brothers, Donald (Myrtle) Slusher of Reading; Benjamin (Grace) Slusher of West Unity, OH; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his three sisters Velma, Ann, and Hartis Rose.
Funeral services for Lee Everitt Slusher will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Don Harkey officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to invite their guests to dress farmer casual for Lee's services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Borgess Heart and Kidney foundations.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019