Lee S. Donihue, 88, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at home. He was born March 2, 1932 in Hillsdale to Leslie and Estella (Spangler) Donihue.

Memorial services for Lee Donihue will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Scott Cress and Mr. Barry Benson officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.

Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. A full obituary will follow in Saturday's Hillsdale Daily News.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
