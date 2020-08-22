Lee S. Donihue, 88, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at home.
He was born March 2, 1932, in Hillsdale, to Leslie and Estella (Spangler) Donihue.
Lee graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1950. He worked as a production supervisor for Addison Products, Dana Corporation and Bose. Most recently, Lee worked in maintenance at Will Carleton Academy where he was fondly known as "The Batman." He was a member of Hillsdale First United Methodist Church, Hillsdale Elks Lodge and former Boy Scouts leader. Lee volunteered for Junior Achievement and served on the scholarship committee for the Hillsdale High School class of 1950. Lee enjoyed puzzles, cards, and dominoes and was an incredibly skilled builder and had built two homes.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Bob) Roberts of Hillsdale and Laura (Mike) Call of Angola; three sons, Brad (Treasa Yarger) Donihue of Jonesville, Thomas (Teresa) Donihue of Hillsdale and Scott (Debbie) Donihue of Hillsdale; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Hathaway of Phoenix; longtime companion, Marsha Gibbs of Hillsdale, and her children, Marla (Scott) Cunningham, Brad (Dawn Messinger) Cronkhite, Brett (Penny) Cronkhite and Melody (Russ) Nicewander; Marsha's 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Rocky.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and six sisters.
Memorial services for Lee Donihue will be at noon Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Scott Cress and Mr. Barry Benson officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale High School Class of 1950 Scholarship or Elara Caring Hospice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
