|
|
|
Leland Duane Wigent, 85, of Reading, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at the ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. He was born June 8, 1934, in Branch County, to Edward and Ruth (Kriser) Wigent. On February 21, 1953, he married the love of his life, Roberta May
Funeral services area at 1 p.m. Thursdayat the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Reading. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019