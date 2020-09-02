1/1
Leland W Wolf
1956 - 2020
Leland Warrren Wolf, M.D., age 63 of Adrian, formerly of Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.

He was born on December 17, 1956 to Warren S. and Glenna A. (Ort) Wolf. Leland graduated from Hudson High School in 1975. Leland then graduated from Adrian College in 1979. He graduated from Wayne State University Medical School in 1983 and did his Residency at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. He was a Family Practitioner in Pittsford, Michigan since 1988.

He married Lucinda (Cyndi) Wolf in August of 1980, and she survives. Also surviving are four children, Bethany Wolf (Joseph Jackson) of Kentwood; Brittany (Matthew) VanHoosear of Tecumseh, Christopher (Meredith) Wolf of Ypsilanti Township, Celeste (Nick) Ventsias of Lansing, five grandchildren, Gabriel Wolf, Isaac Jackson, Lucy and Alice Wolf, and Luke VanHoosear, siblings, Leslie (DeeAnn) Wolf, Douglas Wolf, Linda (Mike) Komarynski, and Betsy (Joe) Shomaker. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenna; brother, Duaine; and father, Warren. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Hudson, Michigan. He was awarded Citizen of the Year 2020 in Pittsford.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson, with Pastor Thomas Burke officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Social distancing will be followed. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the First Congregational Church of Hudson.

Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc

September 1, 2020
Dr Wolf was our family doctor for 30 plus years. He will be greatly missed.
Richard and Connie Varner
Richard and Connie Varner
Acquaintance
