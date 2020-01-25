Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Leon C. Porter


1937 - 2020
Leon C. Porter Obituary
Leon C. Porter, age 82, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born February 19, 1937 in Defiance County, Ohio to Russell and Ruth (Schubert) Porter.

Leon enjoyed being outdoors working on his family's farm and he had an avid interest in John Deere tractors.

Survivors include two siblings, Grace Baxter and Ronald Porter both of Defiance and several nieces and nephews.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Erma, Virginia, Betty, Mary and Donna and two brothers, Robert and Melvin.

A visitation for Leon Porter will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Funeral services are pending at the Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Interment will take place at Hill Cemetery in Highland Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility activities fund.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
