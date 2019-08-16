Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona M. Ryan


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona M. Ryan Obituary
Leona Mae Ryan, 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born September 10, 1928 in Somerset Center to Russell and Florence (Zimmerman) Forrester. She married Walter Ryan on September 5, 1947 and he preceded her in death.

Leona attended Reading Community Schools and was a member of the Reading Nazarene Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Irene Ferguson of Grand Rapids and Kelly (Rick) Emery of Hillsdale; grandchildren, Dawn (Johnny McCoy) Adams, Keith (Jessica) Adams, Jason Adams, Lynnette (Troy) Ruple, Carri (Jason) Schautz and Jessica (Shaw) McCavit; siblings, Bill (Colleen) Forrester, Donna Ryan, Treva Britton and Phyllis Jonas.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; daughter, Lorey Adams; infant granddaughter; and two brothers, Russell Forrester Jr. and Richard Forrester.

Funeral services for Leona Ryan will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Don Lee officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Life Enrichment Department at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now