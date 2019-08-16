|
|
Leona Mae Ryan, 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born September 10, 1928 in Somerset Center to Russell and Florence (Zimmerman) Forrester. She married Walter Ryan on September 5, 1947 and he preceded her in death.
Leona attended Reading Community Schools and was a member of the Reading Nazarene Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Irene Ferguson of Grand Rapids and Kelly (Rick) Emery of Hillsdale; grandchildren, Dawn (Johnny McCoy) Adams, Keith (Jessica) Adams, Jason Adams, Lynnette (Troy) Ruple, Carri (Jason) Schautz and Jessica (Shaw) McCavit; siblings, Bill (Colleen) Forrester, Donna Ryan, Treva Britton and Phyllis Jonas.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; daughter, Lorey Adams; infant granddaughter; and two brothers, Russell Forrester Jr. and Richard Forrester.
Funeral services for Leona Ryan will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Don Lee officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Life Enrichment Department at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019