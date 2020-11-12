Leonard Andrew Van Vliet, age 82, of Jonesville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born August 18, 1938 in Detroit to Leonard Lang and Pauline Pearl (Skulsky) Van Vliet. Len married Shirley Shoemaker on March 30, 2007 at the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church by Pastor and dear friend, Keith Porter.



Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church The family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.









