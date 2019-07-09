|
|
Leonard Eugene Black, age 84, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born January 12, 1935 in Van Wert, Ohio to William and Iva (Fox) Black. Leonard married Evelyn Gratz on February 7, 1954 and she preceded him in death on January 27, 2014.
Leonard retired from Hoover Ball Bearing in Adrian. He loved camping, playing cards, taking trips to the casino and fishing with his kids. While living at the medical care, Leonard enjoyed cooking groups, playing Bingo and being with people.
Survivors include seven children, Linda (Garry) Knapp of Phoenix, Arizona, Randy (Sue) Black of Waldron, Roger Black and Elizabeth McLove of Hillsdale, Sandra Everline and Don Newberry of Allen, Sharon (Robert) McKibbin of Osseo, Carl (Kathy) Black of Montgomery and Ellen (Ted) Alpaugh of Camden; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Underhill and Emma Griffiths; two brothers, Francis (Norma) Black and Lowell (Sherry) Black and two sisters-in-law, Yvonne and Wanda Black.
In addition to his wife, Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Erin and Garret Knapp and three brothers, John, Herbert and Lester Black.
Funeral services for Leonard Black will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, Liberty Bible Church or Gift of Life Michigan. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 9, 2019