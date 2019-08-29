Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Leonard H. Scott


1944 - 2019
Leonard H. Scott Obituary
Leonard H. Scott, age 75, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 24, 1944 in Detroit to Harry & LaBelle (Keene-Kennedy) Scott. Leonard was married August 9, 1980 to Deborah Semon-Scott and she survives.

Memorial services for Leonard Scott will take place Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Brooklyn with Rev. Deborah Semon-Scott and Dr. Terrance Lunger officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM, at the church. Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
