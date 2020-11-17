Lester S. Fike Jr, age 85, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater Assisted Living. He was born September 8, 1935 in Hudson to Lester and Helen (Wise) Fike. Lester married Antoinette "Anne" Balser on January 8, 1958 and she survives.
Lester graduated from Hudson High School in 1953. He went on to work as a tool and die maker at Triple A Tube in Jonesville. Lester was an avid reader and he enjoyed working in his gardens.
In addition to his wife, Anne Fike of Hillsdale, Lester is survived by four children, Brenda Miller of Adrian, Fred (Kyong) Fike of Birmingham, Alabama, Sally (Rick) Brown of Dallas, Texas and Mary (Mike) Pasternak of Wake Forest, North Carolina; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents.
In the interest of public health and safety, a private memorial service for Lester Fike will be held. Family and friends are invited to view a live webcasting of the service on Friday, November 20, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. by visiting the tribute wall of Lester's obituary page found at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Michigan Geriatrics Center - Research Support for Alzheimer's or a charity of the donor's choice
