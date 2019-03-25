|
Lester Wade Newell, 88, of Reading passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born September 20, 1930 in Reading, MI to Orlin and Naomi (Marsh) Newell. He married Margaret McDonald on December 2, 1950 and she preceded him in death.
Funeral services for Lester Newell will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Deb Cole officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday morning at 10 AM until time of service. Interment in Maplewood cemetery will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale County Humane Society.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019
