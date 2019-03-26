Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Lester Wade Newell


1930 - 2019 Obituary
Lester Wade Newell Obituary
Lester Wade Newell, 88, of Reading passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born September 20, 1930 in Reading, MI to Orlin and Naomi (Marsh) Newell. He married Margaret McDonald on December 2, 1950 and she preceded him in death.
He graduated from Reading High school in 1948 and then pursued a career as a union representative until his retirement in 1981. Lester was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Free and Accepted Masons; he loved animals, fishing, hunting, and had a passion for gardening as well as working on tractors.
Lester is survived by one daughter, Kathryn Rock of Reading; three sons, Allan (Vicki) Newell, Daniel Newell both of Reading, and Douglas (Barbara) Newell of Dallas, TX; two brothers, David (Phyllis) Newell and Jim (Sandy) Newell both of Reading; five grandchildren and six-teen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother Terry, one son-in-law Bob, and one grandson Ryan.
Funeral services for Lester Newell will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Deb Cole officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday morning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Maplewood cemetery will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale County Humane Society.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
