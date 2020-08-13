1/
LeWayne A Beagle
LeWayne Arthur Beagle, 85, of Adrian and formerly of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. He was born August 15, 1934 in Waldron to J.L. and Dorothy (Clark) Beagle. Wayne married Rozetta May Hart on March 13, 1954 in Angola, Indiana and she survives.

Memorial services for Wayne Beagle will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillsdale Free Methodist Church with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. Family interment will take place at Dover Center Cemetery in Clayton. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
