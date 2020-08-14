1/
LeWayne A. Beagle
1934 - 2020
LeWayne Arthur Beagle, 85, of Adrian, and formerly of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. He was born August 15, 1934, in Waldron, to J.L. and Dorothy (Clark) Beagle. Wayne married Rozetta May Hart on March 13, 1954 in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.
Wayne graduated from Addison High School in 1952. He worked as a service man for Blue Flame in Hillsdale, retiring after 20 years of service. He was an active member of the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church where he enjoyed teaching youth and adult Sunday school. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and going hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid golfer and fan of the Detroit Tigers.
In addition to his wife, Zettie Beagle, Wayne is survived by five children; Connie (Bruce) Potter of Adrian, Rick (Heidi) Beagle of New Haven, Indiana, Karen (Frank) Butler of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Rod Beagle of Miami, Florida and Kellie (Sean) Groves of Coldwater; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Beagle of Ann Arbor and Larry (Sandy) Beagle of Jerome and his close cousin, Rosie Yager of Hudson.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Colleen (Frank) Shaw and Marlene Hamilton.
Memorial services for Wayne Beagle will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hillsdale Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. Family interment will take place at Dover Center Cemetery in Clayton. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.



Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hillsdale Free Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hillsdale Free Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
