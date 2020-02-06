Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Lewis A. Fink


1932 - 2020
Lewis A. Fink Obituary
Lewis Asher "Jim" Fink, 87, of Reading passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Maplelawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. He was born February 28, 1932 in Cambria to Asher and Ella (Stahler) Fink. Jim married Barbara Joan (Rutz) on September 16, 1951 and she survives.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading with Rev. Alan Fentersmaker officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
