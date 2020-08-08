Lewis Saunders, 81 of Quincy, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, August 6, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Coldwate. Lewis was born on February 19, 1939 to Max and Frances (Zeller) in Quincy, Michigan.



He married Carol Morrison on July 31, 1956 in Hillsdale.



Funeral services for Lewis Saunders will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store