Liam Mitchell Lee Gaskill, 6 weeks old, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at C.S. Motts Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He was born May 14, 2020, in Hillsdale, to Steven Gaskill II and Lacey Denison.

In addition to his parents, Liam is survived by sisters Londyn Champion and Avery Smith; brothers Lane Champion, Steven Gaskill III and Jonathan Gaskill; grandparents Mitchell (Chrystal) Denison, Steve Gaskill and Valerie (Lindsey) Behm; maternal great-grandparents Jerry (Susan) Denison and Jack (Josefina) Green; and paternal great-grandparent Jeannie Albright.

Liam was preceded in death by his grandma, Busha.

Private services for Liam Mitchell Lee Gaskill will be held at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.







