Linda Sue Hurley Haskell was born in Albion, Michigan on March 18, 1947 to James (Jim) and Sue (Tasker) Hurley. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 21, 2020 at the age of 73.
Linda was a 1965 graduate of Litchfield High School in Litchfield, Mi. She moved to Hammond, LA in 1977. She was an insurance agent for 30 years, retired from A.J. Gallaher agency. Linda was a 41-year cancer survivor. She was a charter member of Tangipahoa insurance women. A proud recipient of the Don Broussard award of excellence through A.J Gallagher in 2012, of which only 3 were ever awarded. Our mom loved flowers, gardening, spending time decorating her new home and spending summers in Michigan with family and friends as well as playing cards with her Michigan gals. ??
Linda is the loving mother of 3 remarkable daughters that she left behind, Tammy (Sprague) Hardiman, Teresa (Sprague) Theard, Misty (Haskell) Afana, (4 grandchildren) Bryan "Andy" Theard (Heather), Lindsay Hardiman Champlin (Chris), Tyler Theard (Kristen), Julia Hardiman, (4 great-grandchildren) Bryan Theard II, Case Hardiman, Waylon Theard, Amelia Theard, (Sister) Twig Hurley Bousfield (John), her best friends Cindy Cancienne, Lee Guitrean, and her very best friend and loving ex husband Danny Wildt, along with many nieces, nephews, and immeasurable friends. ??Preceding Linda in death were her loving parents, James and Sue Hurley, sister, Brenda (Hurley) Swafford, brother, Rodney Hurley, niece, Carrie (Swafford) Everett, nephew, Jayme Swafford, and her precious unborn son. ??Linda was one of a kind, sweet, sincere, loving, and giving woman that always had a smile on her face and loving heart. She was loved by many and was an amazing mother and hero to her daughters. ?
In the interest of the public health and by executive order for the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for social gathering, a memorial visitation for Linda Hurley Haskell will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9-11 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Face coverings will be required to enter the building. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. ??
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.