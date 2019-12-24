|
Lloyd E. Alpaugh, age 90, formerly of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Drews Village Green.
Lloyd was born July 31, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to Clayton and Freda (Glime) Alpaugh. On June 19, 1958, he married Nora Hayward. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2008.
Lloyd was a former employee of Watkins Oil and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country from 1948-1952 during the Korean War.
Surviving are four children, Teresa Clark of Reading, Daniel (Janice) Alpaugh of Osseo, Ted (Ellen) Alpaugh of Camden and Mike (Joan) Smith of Morenci; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Loraine Schilt of Bryan, Ohio, and Diane (Larry) Martin of Toledo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Beatrice and Nora; children Brenda Heller and Clayton Alpaugh; a son-in-law, Doyle Clark; and a brother, Paul.
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Lloyd Alpaugh at this time. Private family services and interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019