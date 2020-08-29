Lloyd E. Alpaugh, age 90, formerly of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Drews Village Green. Lloyd was born July 31, 1929 in Toledo to Clayton & Freda (Glime) Alpaugh. He was married June 19, 1958 to Nora Hayward and she preceded him in death on April 6, 2008.
A memorial gathering for Lloyd Alpaugh will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the home of Ted Alpaugh, 11691 Cambria Road, Camden, Michigan, 49232. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences.