Lloyd E. Alpaugh, age 90, formerly of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Drews Village Green. Lloyd was born July 31, 1929 in Toledo to Clayton & Freda (Glime) Alpaugh. He was married June 19, 1958 to Nora Hayward and she preceded him in death on April 6, 2008.A memorial gathering for Lloyd Alpaugh will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the home of Ted Alpaugh, 11691 Cambria Road, Camden, Michigan, 49232. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.