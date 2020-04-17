Home

More Obituaries for Lloyd Robey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd G Robey


1934 - 2020
Lloyd G Robey Obituary
Lloyd George Robey, 86, of Napoleon and formerly of Waldron, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1934 in Hudson, Michigan to George and Eva (Loachridge) Robey.

Lloyd was a member of Prattville Baptist Church and enjoyed working on the farm. He loved to do word search puzzles and watch Westerns on TV. In his younger days, he was always on his roller skates and as he got older, traded them for riding his bike everywhere. Lloyd found great joy in visiting with friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Norma Gentit; sister-in-law, Frankie Robey and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his siblings, Gordon Robey and Mabel (Duane) Westlund and brother-in-law, Donald Gentit.

Due to the safeguards regarding COVID-19, services will be private. An interment will take place at a later date at Lime Creek Cemetery in Hudson, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Prattville Baptist Church. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020
