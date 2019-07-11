Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Heron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois E Heron


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois E Heron Obituary
Lois E. Heron, 98, of Spring Arbor, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living. She was born March 17, 1921 in Detroit, the daughter of Frank and Margaret Alice (Bean) Engle. She married Dana R. Sudborough and he preceded her in death in 1997. She later married Thomas Herron and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2018.
Lois graduated from Jonesville High School in 1939. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in teaching from Central Michigan University in 1957 and her Master's Degree from Southern Oregon University in 1970. Lois enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and was an avid reader. She was a member of DAR and the Mayflower Society.
Survivors include two sons, Dana Frank (Kathleen) Sudborough of Sacramento, CA and Ivan Hal (Linda Morales) Sudborough of Rockwall, TX; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Beverly Engle of Jonesville and John (Jeanene) Engle of Fort Collins, CO.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; children, Michael Gordon and Irene Rosalie; and siblings, Robert Engle, Lenard Engle, Frankie Henry, Marry Ellen Herron and Barbara Lalonde.
Graveside funeral services for Lois Herron will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor Bob Spangler officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now