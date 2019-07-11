|
Lois E. Heron, 98, of Spring Arbor, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living. She was born March 17, 1921 in Detroit, the daughter of Frank and Margaret Alice (Bean) Engle. She married Dana R. Sudborough and he preceded her in death in 1997. She later married Thomas Herron and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2018.
Lois graduated from Jonesville High School in 1939. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in teaching from Central Michigan University in 1957 and her Master's Degree from Southern Oregon University in 1970. Lois enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and was an avid reader. She was a member of DAR and the Mayflower Society.
Survivors include two sons, Dana Frank (Kathleen) Sudborough of Sacramento, CA and Ivan Hal (Linda Morales) Sudborough of Rockwall, TX; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Beverly Engle of Jonesville and John (Jeanene) Engle of Fort Collins, CO.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; children, Michael Gordon and Irene Rosalie; and siblings, Robert Engle, Lenard Engle, Frankie Henry, Marry Ellen Herron and Barbara Lalonde.
Graveside funeral services for Lois Herron will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor Bob Spangler officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 11, 2019