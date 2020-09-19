Lola McCombs, 89, of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, with her family beside her.

She was born February 6, 1931, to William and Vienna (Camp) Eding.

Lola attended the one-room school house across from her home on Fisher Road, Quincy, Michigan. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1948 and was proud to be from the Quincy area. She worked at the Kroger store in Quincy and retired from Kroger in Hillsdale, where she made lifetime friends. Lola also had worked at Wagners in Reading for several years. Lola truly loved and enjoyed her family, who will greatly miss the joy and happiness she brought to each of them. She faithfully attended her grandchildren's and grea-grandchildren's sports events, rain or shine, and loved playing all kinds of games with family and friends. She was a wonderful, loving, self-sacrificing woman.

Survivors include her children, Susan (John) Grine of Ney, Ohio, and Jeannie (Gene) Nichols of Reading; four grandchildren, Chad Whitcomb, Brook German, Erica Martin and Amanda Holroyd; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces Vianna Hugget and Sue Ann Greenamyer.

Lola was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Lewis Eding; a sister, Helen Reichhart; two grandsons, Joey Penick and Tyler Nichols; and her long-time companion, Ben Wolford.

A graveside service for Lola McCombs will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, with Pastor Don Lee officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Donor's Choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.



?

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store