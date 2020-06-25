Loraine Martin, 71, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson. She was born on October 10, 1948 in Teaberry, Kentucky to Irie and Hamey (Johnson) Hamilton. Loraine married Clinton Martin Sr. in 1969 and he preceded her in death.



In the interest of the public health and by executive order from the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for social gathering, a visitation for Loraine Martin will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield from 4-8 PM. There will be a graveside service for Loraine Martin Friday, June 26 at 3 PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Reverend Abe Prater officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

