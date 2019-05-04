Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren Dean Delaney


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loren Dean Delaney Obituary
Loren Dean Delaney, age 78 years of Osseo passed away, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born on November 23, 1940 in Reading, the son of Raymond K. and Mabel I. (Spencer) Delaney.
Dean graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1959. He served his country in the United States Navy from 59-63. Dean married Marie E. Myrick on May 12, 1969 in Panama City, Florida. She survives.
He retired from Hillsdale Tool in 2007 after 35 years of service. Dean enjoyed fishing, gardening, farming, tinkering and carpenter work.
Surviving besides his wife, Marie, is their daughter, Cathy Landel, two grandchildren, Morgan and James Landel, all of Osseo, two sisters, Irene (Joe) Mapes of Frontier and Karen (Harold) Powers of Osseo and several nieces, nephew, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life and Military Honors are being planned for later this month at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan.
Memorials in Dean's name are suggested to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at:www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now