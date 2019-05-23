|
Loren Dean Delaney, age 78 years of Osseo passed away, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born on November 23, 1940 in Reading, the son of Raymond K. and Mabel I. (Spencer) Delaney. Dean graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1959. He served his country in the United States Navy from 59-63.
Dean married Marie E. Myrick on May 12, 1969 in Panama City, Florida. She survives. He retired from Hillsdale Tool in 2007 after 35 years of service. Dean enjoyed fishing, gardening, farming, tinkering and carpenter work.
Surviving besides his wife, Marie, is their daughter, Cathy Landel, two grandchildren, Morgan and James Landel, all of Osseo, two sisters, Irene (Joe) Mapes of Frontier and Karen (Harold) Powers of Osseo and several nieces, nephew, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan with Pastor Leonard White officiating. Military Honors will follow by the Hudson American Legion Hannan-Colvin Post # 180 of Hudson.
Memorials in Dean's name are suggested to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 23, 2019