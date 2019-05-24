|
|
Loren Dean Delaney, age 78 years of Osseo passed away, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born on November 23, 1940 in Reading, the son of Raymond K. and Mabel I. (Spencer) Delaney.
Dean married Marie E. Myrick on May 12, 1969 in Panama City, Florida. She survives.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan with Pastor Leonard White officiating. Military Honors will follow by the Hudson American Legion Hannan-Colvin Post # 180 of Hudson.
Memorials in Dean's name are suggested to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at:www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 24, 2019