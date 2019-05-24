Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Jefferson Township, Hillsdale County, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren Dean Delaney


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loren Dean Delaney Obituary
Loren Dean Delaney, age 78 years of Osseo passed away, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born on November 23, 1940 in Reading, the son of Raymond K. and Mabel I. (Spencer) Delaney.
Dean married Marie E. Myrick on May 12, 1969 in Panama City, Florida. She survives.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan with Pastor Leonard White officiating. Military Honors will follow by the Hudson American Legion Hannan-Colvin Post # 180 of Hudson.
Memorials in Dean's name are suggested to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at:www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now