Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Ricketts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori L. Ricketts

Send Flowers
Lori L. Ricketts Obituary
Lori Lynn Ricketts, 50, of Pittsford, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home. She was born December 6, 1969 in Hudson to Raymond and Linda (Dressel) Lee and they both survive.

There will be no services or calling hours for Lori Ricketts at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -