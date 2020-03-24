|
|
|
Lori Lynn Ricketts, 50, of Pittsford, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home. She was born December 6, 1969 in Hudson to Raymond and Linda (Dressel) Lee and they both survive.
There will be no services or calling hours for Lori Ricketts at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020