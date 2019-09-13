Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori S. Sweet


1964 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lori S. Sweet Obituary
Lori Sue (Champion) Sweet, 55, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Borgess Medical Center.

She was born March 25, 1964 in Coldwater, MI and was the daughter of Lynn and Gail (Riker) Thompson. Lori married Jim Sweet on May 24, 2019 and he survives.

Services for Lori are at 11 a.m. Monday at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.