Lori Sue (Champion) Sweet, 55, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Borgess Medical Center.
She was born March 25, 1964 in Coldwater, MI and was the daughter of Lynn and Gail (Riker) Thompson. Lori married Jim Sweet on May 24, 2019 and he survives.
Services for Lori are at 11 a.m. Monday at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019