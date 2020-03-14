|
Lorna L. Heimert, 89, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.
She was born April 18, 1930, in Bryan, Ohio, to Loren and Nelda (Neill) Ensign.
Funeral services for Lorna Heimert will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield, with Pastor Brent Stille officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. or online condolence, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020