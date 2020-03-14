Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
Lorna L. Heimert


1930 - 2020
Lorna L. Heimert Obituary
Lorna L. Heimert, 89, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.
She was born April 18, 1930, in Bryan, Ohio, to Loren and Nelda (Neill) Ensign.
Funeral services for Lorna Heimert will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield, with Pastor Brent Stille officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
