Louise Carless, 79, passed away August 30, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York to Adam Kemmer and Grace (Diehl) Kemmer.
Louise was married to Leslie Carless on December 14, 1994, in Palm Coast, Florida. She will be remembered as a caring animal lover and was passionate about helping others in her community, whether through the Senior Center medical transports, delivering Meals on Wheels, or sharing the many baked goods that she loved to make. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, winning at the Blackjack tables, playing Backgammon and watching football, especially University of Michigan and their alumni.
Louise will be missed by her children, Robert (Lori) Ulmer, Scott (Brenda) Ulmer, Cathy Falkner; siblings, Richard (Gail) Kemmer, Charles Kemmer; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leslie Carless and her parents, Adam and Grace Kemmer.
Louise's family will have a private memorial at a later date, and has suggested that any desired memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Hillsdale County and Meals on Wheels of Hillsdale County. Please leave a message of comfort for Louise's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.