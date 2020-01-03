|
Lowell E. Spieth, 90, of Frontier, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Home Away From Home at Merry Lake. He was born January 11, 1929 in Frontier to Wilbur and Effie (Hiller) Spieth. He married Beverly J. Hopkins on October 8, 1950 and she preceded him in death on February 9, 2016.
Lowell retired from Tecumseh Products where he was a welder for 47 years. Lowell loved baseball, especially coaching and playing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was honored with the Governor George Romney Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 for donating his own property and volunteering his time to create a baseball diamond in Frontier. He also enjoyed gardening and volunteering with the Camden-Frontier Athletic Boosters. Lowell served his country in the US Army in the Korean War.
Survivors include five daughters, Julia (Douglas) Hite of Camden, Sara (Rink) Bryner of Frontier, Debra (Brian) Ogle of Camden, Lisa (Tim) Wheeler of Reading and Gina (Joshua) Fennell of Caledonia; one son, John (Rebecca) Spieth of Senoia, GA; 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; son, David Spieth; and four siblings, Audrey Smith, Patricia Densmore Forest Spieth and Leland Spieth.
Funeral services for Lowell Spieth will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel with Rev. Don Lee officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Frontier Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lifeline Food Pantry or Hillsdale Salvation Army.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020