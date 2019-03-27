|
Lucille Margaret Tyler Witsaman, age 98, of Hillsdale and formerly of Harper Woods, Michigan, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at her home. Lucille was born December 29, 1920 to Minty and Alonzo Tyler in Detroit. She graduated from Cass Technical High School and attended Wayne State University. In 1944, she went to work at Parke Davis Pharmaceutical Company and there she met her husband of 66 years, Richard Witsaman. Lucille later worked for the National Bank of Detroit at the Main Office, retiring after 35 years as manager of Cash Services.
Lucille was a member of Redeemer United Methodist Church in Harper Woods, an American Legion Auxiliary Post 385 member and belonged to the Pythian Sisters. Lucille enjoyed sewing, spending time on their "farm" in Pittsford and traveling. At the age of 93 and 95, she made two trips to Japan to visit her grandson and his family.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline (Douglas) of Hillsdale; grandson, Richard (Nobue) and three great-grandchildren, Julina, Royce and Leah of Yokohama, Japan; sister-in-law, Betty Southon; nieces, Pamela, Sharon and Susan and nephews, Dale, Mark and Paul.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. The family wishes to express their gratefulness to Hospice of Hillsdale County for their loving Care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019