|
|
Lucinda Ann Frank, age 54 of Hudson, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 17, 1965 in Hudson, Michigan to Denver R. and Mary A. (Bates) (Gregory) (Kerr) Anspaugh. She married Terry L. Frank on February 14, 1997 in Toledo, Ohio, and he survives. Lucinda lived in the Hudson area most of her life and she graduated from Hudson High School in 1983. She formerly was employed at Homer Donaldson Company in Hudson for 17 years, at the Posy Shop in Hudson and The Parlor in Hudson. Lucinda enjoyed scrapbooking, spending time with her dogs, Mellie, Paisley and Petunia. She also enjoyed floral arranging. The biggest joy of her life was her daughter Celena.
Surviving besides her husband Terry is one daughter, Celena M. Frank of Hudson, three sisters, Kristy L. Butts, Raylene K. (Steven) Merillat, Betsy M. (Dustin) Kerr-Gall, ten nieces, nephews and several cousins. Lucinda is preceded in death by her parents, her maternal and paternal grandparents, her stepfather, Daniel Kerr, father-in-law, Phillip Frank, brothers-in-law, Colby Butts and Tom Frank.
Private services at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson, with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Cremation will take place after the service and a public burial ceremony will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lenawee Humane Society or Hospice of Lenawee.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we have a limit of 10 people allowed in our facility at a time. Please bring your face masks with you!!!
Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020