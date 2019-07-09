The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
More Obituaries for Lula Englehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula B Englehart


1930 - 2019
Lula B Englehart Obituary
Lula Belle Englehart of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on March 27, 1930 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Arlo and Fannie (Ellis) Shaw.
Lula is survived by four children, Clifford Englehart, Steven (Rene) Englehart, Colleen (David) Eyre and Deborah (Thomas) Kast; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren and three brothers, Merritt Shaw, Stanley Shaw and Joe Shaw.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Englehart whom she married on November 27, 1948; three children, Timmy, Randy and Karen; one sister and two brothers.
Lula enjoyed doing puzzles and playing games, especially Euchre. In years past she also enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband.
A funeral service to honor Lula Belle Englehart will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Thursday, July 11, 2019 beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Josh Englehart officiating. Interment will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 9, 2019
