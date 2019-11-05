Home

Lulu Mae Smith

Lulu Mae Smith Obituary
Lula Mae Smith, age 89, of Hillsdale and formerly of Litchfield, closed her eyes on Friday, November 1, 2019 and woke up in Heaven surrounded by her parents, her husband Dale and all of her brothers and sisters.

Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service celebrating a life well lived was held. Arrangements have been entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019
