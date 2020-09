Or Copy this URL to Share

Lyn M. Gulick, 77, of Butler, IN and formerly of Camden, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The Laurels of Dekalb in Indiana. She was born February 6, 1943 in Hillsdale to Herbert and Vesta (Ferguson) Wiles.



At her request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store