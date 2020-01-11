|
|
Lynda S. Blatchley, 71, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
She was born June 27, 1948, in Coldwater, to David and Frances (Borget) Good.
On August 26, 1967, Lynda married Terry Blatchley. He survives.
Lynda was a former beautician and taught cosmetology at Hillsdale Beauty School for 24 years. She was a graduate of Hillsdale High School, class of 1967, and a graduate of Riggs Beauty School. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church and was the Sunday school superintendant for 20 years. She was the former owner of Hair Gallery and she also owned an electrolysis business for several years.
In addition to her husband, surviving are three children, Holli (Dan) Schroen, T Rob Blatchley and Travis Blatchley, all of Hillsdale; a grandson, Christopher Schroen; two siblings, April Rodesiler of Kentucky and James (Margaret) Rodesiler of Addison; and a lifelong friend, Penny Taylor of Hillsdale.
Funeral service for Lynda Blatchley will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Pastor Charles Crowder officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lynda are suggested to Greater Hillsdale Humane Society or Assembly of God Church in Hillsdale. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020