Mack J. Pettit, 73, of Yulee, FL passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Mack (Mickey) Pettit was born on April 28, 1946 in Hillsdale, MI to Herman & June Pettit and graduated from Pittsford High School in 1964. He moved to the Jacksonville, Florida area in 1977 before settling in Yulee in 1998.
He was a retired Air Traffic Controller and was decorated Vietnam Veteran Serving with the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Liz Pettit of Yulee, FL; a daughter, Jennifer Samioglou (John) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; stepdaughter, Tracey Kroll (Brian) of Hockessin, DE; three sisters, Brenda Sheffer-Meachum of Hillsdale, MI, Marjorie Scharp (Wendell), also of Hillsdale, and Audrey Buck of Ypsilanti, MI; a brother Neal Pettit (Virginia) of Warsaw, IN; one grandchild, Justin Stewart (Tori Paden) of Jacksonville Beach; two sisters-in-law; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, May 18, in the Stephens Chapel at Green Pine Funeral Home with Rev. Patricia Scattalong officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Basenji Rescue and Transport at basenjirescue.org.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 16, 2019