Madonna I. Green, 89, of Frontier, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Covenant Care Home in Reading.
She was born October 9, 1930, in Hillsdale, to Floyd and Fern (Turner) Waters. Madonna married Richard "Bus" Green on October 17, 1948, and he preceded her in death August 19, 2001.
Madonna graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1948. She was employed as a cook at Paragon Restaurant in Hillsdale. Madonna and Bus owned and operated Greens Laundromat in Frontier. She was a member of Woodbridge Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and she was an active member of Frontier United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, cooking for funeral dinners and organizing the ice cream socials. Madonna also loved sewing and gardening.
Survivors include daughter, Vicki (David) Skiver of Hillsdale; two sons, Max (Elvie) Green of Poway, California, and Mark (Janice) Green of Frontier; four grandchildren, Gregory (Melissa) Green, Melissa Green, Hope (Paul) Sygnecki and Grant Skiver; and six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Isaiah, Isayah, Nicholas, Richie and Hanna.
Madonna was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a grandson, Donny Green; and a sister, Sharon Somsel.
Funeral services for Madonna Green will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Frontier United Methodist Church, with Pastor Don Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation with social distancing 2-4 p.m. Sunday at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Funeral services at the church are limited to 50 people and masks are required for indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the church.
