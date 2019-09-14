|
Marcia A. Button, 64, of Hillsdale, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home.
She was born September 4, 1955 in Hillsdale to McLene & Bernice (Chapman) Grimm. Marcia is survived by her companion, Buzz Houghtby Sr.
Marcia retired from the City of Hillsdale, Street Department in 2016. She was a graduate of Camden-Frontier High School, class of 1973. She loved spending time outdoors, mowing her yard, gardening and tending her flowers. She especially loved going on adventures with her grandson, Lane.
Surviving besides her companion Buzz are two children, Jessica (Tony Nichles) Button and Joshua (Miranda) Button, both of Pittsford; grandson Lane and three brothers, Terry (Sandy) Grimm , Denny Grimm and Mickey Grimm.
Funeral services for Marcia Button will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ranson Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday from 5-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019