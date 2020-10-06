Marcia K. McClellan, 71, of Reading, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson. She was born on June 11, 1949 in Hillsdale to Donald K. and Doris J. (Rutz) Sharrar. Marcia married Darel "Bruce" McClellan on June 26, 1969 and he survived.



Marcia graduated from Reading High School in 1967 and went on to Riggs Beauty School. She then attended Jackson Community College where she received her Associates Degree in Business. Marcia retired from Southern Michigan Bank and Trust in 2010 after 17 years. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, reading and especially her family.



In addition to her husband Bruce, Marcia is survived by two sons, Lance (Elizabeth) McClellan of Grand Rapids, Lucas McClellan of Cement City and eight grandchildren, Collin, Sean, Brenna, Isabella, Logan, Samuel, Lauren and Charlotte.



Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Alley.



A graveside service for Marcia K. McClellan will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3 PM at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker officiating. A visitation will be held at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading from 1-2:30 PM. Face coverings will be required for indoor gatherings.



In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Junes Place in Reading (125 S. Main Street).







Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.





